Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 93,392 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 107.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 35.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.73.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.