Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 2,797 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $913.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $877.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $812.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $943.02. The company has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.