Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.48 Million in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 133.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 98 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $456.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $395.00 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

