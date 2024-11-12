Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Barclays

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$59.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.23. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.05 and a one year high of C$59.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

