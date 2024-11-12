Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $539.20.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $425.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.72. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

