Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE EGO opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,032,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 60,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

