Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

