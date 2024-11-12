Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

