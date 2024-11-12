ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Cormark

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.66.

ECN Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

About ECN Capital

Shares of TSE:ECN traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.96. 283,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,437. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

