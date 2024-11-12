ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) vs. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Financial Survey

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ECD Automotive Design has a beta of -1.51, meaning that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of ECD Automotive Design shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECD Automotive Design 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ECD Automotive Design and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

ECD Automotive Design currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 797.76%. Given ECD Automotive Design’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ECD Automotive Design is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECD Automotive Design N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group -0.98% -0.31% -0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECD Automotive Design and Kandi Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECD Automotive Design $15.12 million 2.30 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $124.61 million 0.90 $10,000.00 ($0.01) -129.00

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than ECD Automotive Design.

Summary

ECD Automotive Design beats Kandi Technologies Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kissimmee, Florida.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

