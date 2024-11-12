Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Raised by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,422,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,370,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after buying an additional 176,571 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 27,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after buying an additional 1,070,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $371.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $220.24 and a fifty-two week high of $373.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,745 shares of company stock valued at $39,278,367 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.28.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

