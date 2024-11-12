EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 674.3% from the October 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.85% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ BSVO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 99,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,437. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

