Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,749 shares during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes comprises about 22.3% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.82% of Dream Finders Homes worth $61,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.93. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $986.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 59,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $1,857,110.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,170,719.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,826,904.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,173.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 59,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $1,857,110.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,170,719.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $11,334,408. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

