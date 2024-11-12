Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.25, but opened at $57.91. Doximity shares last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 908,077 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Doximity Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Doximity

The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

