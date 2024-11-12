Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dowlais Group Trading Up 4.9 %
DWLAF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,686. Dowlais Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
About Dowlais Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dowlais Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.