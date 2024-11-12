Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dowlais Group Trading Up 4.9 %

DWLAF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,686. Dowlais Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

