Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a negative return on equity of 73.80%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.95. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

