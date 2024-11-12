Docebo (TSE:DCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Docebo Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.