Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 9th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Dno Asa Stock Performance

Dno Asa stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. The company holds 75% operating interests in the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, and 64% operating interests in the e Baeshiqa license located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; has production licenses across 10 fields Norway and two fields in the United Kingdom; and operating interests in the producing Block CI-27, as well as operates the exploration Block CI-12 in West Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.