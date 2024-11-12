Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Diodes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. Diodes has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $86.74.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $70,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,113.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $70,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,113.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Diodes by 25.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.