Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. CL King lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
