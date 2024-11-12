Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. CL King lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 173.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 86,241 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 217.6% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 104,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 25.1% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

