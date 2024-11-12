Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

