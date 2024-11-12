Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 915,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,461,000 after buying an additional 88,932 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 501,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 217,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

