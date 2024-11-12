Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First National Trust Co owned about 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 67,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 92,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

