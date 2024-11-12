Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $32,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

