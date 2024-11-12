Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Declares $0.11 Interim Dividend

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Dicker Data news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.90 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of A$44,500.00 ($29,276.32). Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

