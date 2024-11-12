Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $210.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $179.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.15.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.