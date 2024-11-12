Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Proficient Auto Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,077,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PAL opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

