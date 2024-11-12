Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $365,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $196.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $149.68 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

