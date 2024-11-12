Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $22.05 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $22,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after buying an additional 98,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,981 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.27.

WTW stock opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

