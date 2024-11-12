Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lifted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1,395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

