Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) SVP William C. Carroll Sells 21,530 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,369,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after buying an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,344,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

