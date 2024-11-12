CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires £19,820.97 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Philip Braun acquired 16,941 shares of CVC Income & Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,820.97 ($25,506.33).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

CVCE traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,126,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,881. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.07 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £1.06 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.01.

CVC Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

