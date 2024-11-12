Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stephens

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush cut shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.09). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $268,507.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,622.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

