Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after acquiring an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after acquiring an additional 185,737 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $14.94 on Tuesday, reaching $519.42. 477,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $513.50 and its 200-day moving average is $517.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

