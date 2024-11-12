Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 3,500 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 116.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.56.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.25. 256,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.57 and a 200 day moving average of $228.68. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $263.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

