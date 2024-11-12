Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 3,065 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $115.54. 24,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,258. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

