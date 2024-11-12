Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $50.71 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 3.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $50,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 727,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.86. 131,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.