Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

