Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $6.65 on Tuesday, hitting $418.74. The stock had a trading volume of 126,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.91. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

