Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,164. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.99.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

