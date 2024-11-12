CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
