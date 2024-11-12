CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $427.14 and last traded at $427.14, with a volume of 7520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.05 and its 200 day moving average is $307.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,607,523.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,745,000 after buying an additional 340,904 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,595,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 203,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

