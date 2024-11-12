CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, an increase of 5,949.3% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSPCY traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.68. 11,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.03. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$3.82.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

