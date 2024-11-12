Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases 8,700 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $21,987,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,265,000 after purchasing an additional 374,128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4,050.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 325,727 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

