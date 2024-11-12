Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE BX opened at $183.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $183.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.63.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

