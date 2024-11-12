Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $496.96 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.67 and its 200-day moving average is $409.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 310.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

