Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,991 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of PVH worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 608.6% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in PVH by 215.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 37.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

NYSE PVH opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

