Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,161 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 16.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,832,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,398,000 after purchasing an additional 958,914 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLD opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

