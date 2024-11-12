Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Shares of GEV opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $349.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.91.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

