Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) versus Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cresco Labs and Jinhua Marine Biological, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 2 2 2 3.00 Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cresco Labs currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 140.38%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cresco Labs and Jinhua Marine Biological”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $770.89 million 0.66 -$175.52 million ($0.20) -5.20 Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Jinhua Marine Biological’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -23.07% -17.03% -5.13% Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

